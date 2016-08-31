FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey seeks to push Islamic State from 90 km stretch of Syria
#World News
August 31, 2016 / 11:09 AM / a year ago

Turkey seeks to push Islamic State from 90 km stretch of Syria

A Turkish army convoy drive from the border back to their base in Karkamis on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey, August 27, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's week-long incursion into northern Syria aims to clear Islamic State fighters from a 90 km (56-mile) stretch of territory along the Turkish border, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Kalin also told a news conference that Erdogan was expected to hold talks with U.S. President Barack Obama at a G20 meeting in September about a Turkish request to extradite U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara says masterminded last month's failed coup.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
