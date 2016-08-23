Three shells fired from Syria hit Turkish border town, Turkey retaliates: TV

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Three rocket shells fired from Syria hit the Turkish border town of Kilis on Tuesday and Turkey's military fired back in response, broadcaster NTV cited the Turkish armed forces as saying.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

Earlier on Tuesday, two mortar shells fired from Syria hit the Turkish border town of Karkamis, around 80 km (50 miles) east of Kilis, and the Turkish army retaliated by hitting Islamic State targets.