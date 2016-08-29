FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey fires back after rockets from Syria hit Kilis border town: sources
August 29, 2016 / 4:46 PM / a year ago

Turkey fires back after rockets from Syria hit Kilis border town: sources

A wall along the border between Turkey and Syria is pictured near the southeastern town of Deliosman in Kilis province, Turkey, August 29, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey responded with artillery fire after rocket and gunfire from Syria hit the Turkish border town of Kilis, some 80 km (50 miles) west of where Turkish-backed Syrian rebels launched an incursion last week, a Turkish military source said.

It was not immediately clear who fired the rocket or opened fire from the Syrian side, the source said. Kilis lies across from Syrian territory controlled by Kurdish forces but also close to an area held by Islamic State militants.

A second Turkish official said three rockets had hit Kilis and that four people had been wounded.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall

