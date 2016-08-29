Turkey fires back after rockets from Syria hit Kilis border town: sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey responded with artillery fire after rocket and gunfire from Syria hit the Turkish border town of Kilis, some 80 km (50 miles) west of where Turkish-backed Syrian rebels launched an incursion last week, a Turkish military source said.

It was not immediately clear who fired the rocket or opened fire from the Syrian side, the source said. Kilis lies across from Syrian territory controlled by Kurdish forces but also close to an area held by Islamic State militants.

A second Turkish official said three rockets had hit Kilis and that four people had been wounded.