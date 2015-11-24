FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin calls Russian warplane downing in Syria 'very serious incident'
November 24, 2015 / 10:29 AM / 2 years ago

Kremlin calls Russian warplane downing in Syria 'very serious incident'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman on Tuesday called the downing of a Russian Su-24 warplane in Syria a “very serious incident”, but said it was too early to draw conclusions.

“It is just impossible to say something without having full information,” Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, told reporters.

Ankara said that Turkish fighter jets had shot down a Russian-made warplane near the Syrian border on Tuesday after repeatedly warning it over air space violations. The Russian Defense Ministry said it could prove its plane had not strayed into Turkish airspace.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn

