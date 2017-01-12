FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey hopes Trump will stop backing Syrian Kurdish YPG: defense minister
#World News
January 12, 2017 / 7:27 AM / 7 months ago

Turkey hopes Trump will stop backing Syrian Kurdish YPG: defense minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey hopes the incoming U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump will "correct the mistake" of allying with the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in the fight against Islamic State, Defense Minister Fikri Isik said on Thursday.

Turkey views the YPG as an extension of the PKK militant group, which has waged a three-decade insurgency in Turkey and is considered a terrorist organization by Ankara, the United States and the European Union.

Isik was speaking at a conference of Turkish ambassadors in the capital Ankara.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler

