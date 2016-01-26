FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey to boycott Syrian peace talks if Kurdish PYD invited: minister
January 26, 2016

Turkey to boycott Syrian peace talks if Kurdish PYD invited: minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will boycott Syrian peace talks planned for this week if the Kurdish opposition Democratic Union Party (PYD) has been invited as part of the negotiating team, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

The PYD, which is fighting Islamic State and has enjoyed military support from the United States, is a terrorist organization and has no place with the opposition at the negotiating table, Cavusoglu said in an interview on NTV that was broadcast live.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall

