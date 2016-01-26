Turkey to boycott Syrian peace talks if Kurdish PYD invited: minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will boycott Syrian peace talks planned for this week if the Kurdish opposition Democratic Union Party (PYD) has been invited as part of the negotiating team, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

The PYD, which is fighting Islamic State and has enjoyed military support from the United States, is a terrorist organization and has no place with the opposition at the negotiating table, Cavusoglu said in an interview on NTV that was broadcast live.