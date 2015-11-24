FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lavrov cancels Turkey trip after jet downing
#World News
November 24, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Lavrov cancels Turkey trip after jet downing

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference after a meeting with his counterpart from Lebanon Gebran Bassil in Moscow, Russia, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday he would not visit Turkey as planned on Nov. 25 following Turkey’s downing of a Russian fighter jet.

Lavrov, speaking to reporters in the southern Russian city of Sochi, advised Russians not to visit Turkey and said the threat of terrorism there was the no less than in Egypt, where a bomb attack brought down a Russian passenger plane last month.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
