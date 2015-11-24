Russia's Lavrov cancels Turkey trip after jet downing

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday he would not visit Turkey as planned on Nov. 25 following Turkey’s downing of a Russian fighter jet.
Lavrov, speaking to reporters in the southern Russian city of Sochi, advised Russians not to visit Turkey and said the threat of terrorism there was the no less than in Egypt, where a bomb attack brought down a Russian passenger plane last month.
Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe