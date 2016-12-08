FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Turkey sending 300 troops to reinforce Syria operation: state media
#World News
December 8, 2016 / 6:44 PM / 8 months ago

Turkey sending 300 troops to reinforce Syria operation: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey is sending 300 more troops to northern Syria to reinforce an operation aimed at pushing Islamic State and Syrian Kurdish fighters away from its southern border, state media reported on Thursday.

Some 300 commandos are being sent to reinforce the "Euphrates Shield" operation, Anadolu Agency reported. It was not clear where in northern Syria they would be deployed and Reuters was not immediately able to reach the military for comment.

Turkey launched the operation in August, sending tanks, airplanes and troops to back Syrian Arab and Turkmen rebels.

After pushing Islamic State fighters back from Turkey's Syrian border, the Ankara-backed rebels have moved towards al-Bab, the last urban stronghold of Islamic State in the northern Aleppo countryside. Their advance potentially pits them against both Kurdish fighters and Syrian government forces.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Andrew Roche

