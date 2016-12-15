FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twenty Islamic State militants killed in Turkish-backed Syria operation: army
#World News
December 15, 2016 / 7:39 AM / 8 months ago

Twenty Islamic State militants killed in Turkish-backed Syria operation: army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes killed 20 Islamic State fighters and destroyed seven buildings and one defensive position used by the militants over the last 24 hours in its operations in northern Syria, Turkey's military said on Thursday.

The Turkish army and Syrian rebel forces launched the "Euphrates Shield" operation to push the jihadists and a Kurdish militia away from its southern border on Aug. 24 and their forces are currently besieging the IS-controlled city of al-Bab.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler

