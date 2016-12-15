Twenty Islamic State militants killed in Turkish-backed Syria operation: army

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes killed 20 Islamic State fighters and destroyed seven buildings and one defensive position used by the militants over the last 24 hours in its operations in northern Syria, Turkey's military said on Thursday.

The Turkish army and Syrian rebel forces launched the "Euphrates Shield" operation to push the jihadists and a Kurdish militia away from its southern border on Aug. 24 and their forces are currently besieging the IS-controlled city of al-Bab.