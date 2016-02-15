FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey does not have security forces in Syria: PM Davutoglu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Turkey does not have any security forces in Syria, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday, confirming earlier comments by his defense minister to state-owned media.

Davutoglu made the statement in a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart in Kiev. Anadolu Agency had previously quoted Defense Minister Ismet Yilmaz as denying a report that some Turkish soldiers had entered Syria at the weekend.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Matthias Williams in KIEV; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

