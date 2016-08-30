FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No Turkish ceasefire with Syrian Kurdish fighters: Turkish military sources
#World News
August 30, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

No Turkish ceasefire with Syrian Kurdish fighters: Turkish military sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA/ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish military has not agreed any ceasefire with Kurdish militia fighters in northern Syria, Turkish military sources said on Tuesday, after a Kurdish official said a truce was holding.

Separately, the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement that Turkey's military operation in Syria would continue until all militant threats to Turkish security were removed.

It said comments from the United States, which is seeking a de-escalation between Turkish-backed forces and Kurdish fighters, about the target of the Turkish action were unacceptable and Ankara expected a U.S. pledge that Kurdish fighters would remain east of the Euphrates to be fulfilled.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun in Ankara and Asli Kandemir in Istanbul; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
