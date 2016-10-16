FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Syria's Dabiq under full control of Turkish-backed rebels - minister
#World News
October 16, 2016 / 4:29 PM / 10 months ago

Syria's Dabiq under full control of Turkish-backed rebels - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Syrian village of Dabiq is under the full control of Turkish-backed rebels after being captured from Islamic State, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

At a news conference with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Cavusoglu also said that a planned operation to drive the jihadists out of the Iraqi city of Mosul should begin with the Iraqi army and local forces, not Shi'ite militias.

He said Turkey reserved the right to defend itself against any threats to its security emanating from the operation.

Reporting by Nick Tattersall and Yesim Dikmen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
