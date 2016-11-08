FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Turkey wants to ensure 'wrong groups' do not participate in Raqqa operation: minister
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
#World News
November 8, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 10 months ago

Turkey wants to ensure 'wrong groups' do not participate in Raqqa operation: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey wants to ensure that the "wrong groups" do not take part in the operation to push Islamic State from the Syrian city of Raqqa and the offensive is weeks away from starting, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Cavusoglu told a news conference that the United States had told Turkey that such groups - a reference to the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia - would only take part in the siege of Raqqa and not enter the city, Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

But he said Turkey was "taking measures" after its partners did not keep promises regarding the Syrian city of Manbij, from where Turkey has repeatedly said the YPG must withdraw.

Washington's support of the YPG has infuriated Ankara, which sees the group as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and worries that their advances in Syria will inflame a three-decade Kurdish insurgency in Turkey.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
