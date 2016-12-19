Turkey foreign minister says 12,000 evacuated so far from Syria's Aleppo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A total of 12,000 civilians have so far been evacuated from Syria's east Aleppo, including 4,500 people since midnight, Turkey's foreign minister said on Monday.

"Including 4,500 people in east Aleppo since midnight, 12,000 civilians in total were evacuated so far to the area under control of opposition," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Dozens of buses carrying thousands of people from Aleppo's tiny rebel zone reached insurgent areas of countryside to the west of the city, according to a United Nations official and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group.

The evacuations are the result of intense negotiations between Russia - the main supporter of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad - and Turkey, which backs some large rebel groups.