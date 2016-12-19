FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Some 20,000 now evacuated from east Aleppo, Turkey minister says
#World News
December 19, 2016 / 1:16 PM / 8 months ago

Some 20,000 now evacuated from east Aleppo, Turkey minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Some 20,000 people have been evacuated from Syria's east Aleppo so far and efforts continue to bring more people out, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Cavusoglu had said earlier on Monday that 12,000 people had been evacuated.

Dozens of buses carrying thousands of people from Aleppo's tiny rebel zone reached insurgent areas of countryside to the west of the city, according to a United Nations official and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group.

The evacuations are the result of intense negotiations between Russia - the main supporter of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad - and Turkey, which backs some large rebel groups.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
