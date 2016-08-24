FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's foreign minister warns Syrian Kurdish fighters to return east of Euphrates
#World News
August 24, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Turkey's foreign minister warns Syrian Kurdish fighters to return east of Euphrates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Syrian Kurdish fighters must return to the east of the Euphrates river or Turkey will "do what is necessary", Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, after Turkish forces launched an operation in northern Syria.

Turkish special forces, tanks and jets backed by warplanes from the U.S.-led coalition launched an operation into northern Syria on Wednesday to try to wipe Islamic State militants from the border and prevent further gains by Kurdish fighters.

Cavusoglu, who was speaking in Ankara, also said that no one would be brought in from the outside and settled in the Syrian town of Jarablus, the border town held by Islamic State that Turkey is targeting in the operation.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
