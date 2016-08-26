Islamic State, Kurdish militants want to strike Turkey after failed coup: minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Islamic State, Kurdish insurgents and Syrian-Kurdish fighters are attacking Turkey to try and take advantage of last month's failed coup, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Friday.

Kurtulmus also said on his official Twitter account that Turkey was determined to protect its borders and security.

His comments came after a car bomb on Friday in the largely Kurdish southeast that killed at least 11 people. The state-run news agency blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).