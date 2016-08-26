FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State, Kurdish militants want to strike Turkey after failed coup: minister
August 26, 2016 / 8:42 AM / a year ago

Islamic State, Kurdish militants want to strike Turkey after failed coup: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Islamic State, Kurdish insurgents and Syrian-Kurdish fighters are attacking Turkey to try and take advantage of last month's failed coup, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Friday.

Kurtulmus also said on his official Twitter account that Turkey was determined to protect its borders and security.

His comments came after a car bomb on Friday in the largely Kurdish southeast that killed at least 11 people. The state-run news agency blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Asli Kandemir; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Edmund Blair

