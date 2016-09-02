FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkey wants more U.S. pressure on Syrian Kurdish YPG: deputy PM
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 2, 2016 / 9:09 PM / a year ago

Turkey wants more U.S. pressure on Syrian Kurdish YPG: deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Turkey wants the United States to put more pressure on Syrian Kurdish fighters to return to the east of the Euphrates River, the deputy prime minister said on Friday, as Ankara seeks to limit the advance of the U.S.-backed rebels in northern Syria.

In an interview with Reuters while on a visit to the United States, Numan Kurtulmus also said that Washington had a responsibility to work with its NATO ally Turkey on "all different terrorist threats" - a reference to their stark differences in Syria policy.

Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin; Editing by David Dolan and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.