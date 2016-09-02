Turkey wants more U.S. pressure on Syrian Kurdish YPG: deputy PM

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Turkey wants the United States to put more pressure on Syrian Kurdish fighters to return to the east of the Euphrates River, the deputy prime minister said on Friday, as Ankara seeks to limit the advance of the U.S.-backed rebels in northern Syria.

In an interview with Reuters while on a visit to the United States, Numan Kurtulmus also said that Washington had a responsibility to work with its NATO ally Turkey on "all different terrorist threats" - a reference to their stark differences in Syria policy.