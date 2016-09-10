Turkish foreign minister tells Kerry Turkey welcomes Syria deal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Saturday and told him that Turkey welcomes a U.S.-Russian ceasefire agreement for Syria, the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

The U.S. and Russia earlier hailed the deal to put Syria's peace process back on track, including a nationwide truce from sundown on Monday, improved humanitarian aid access and joint military targeting of banned Islamist groups.

Turkey, which launched its first major military incursion into Syria two and half weeks ago, has said it is preparing to provide humanitarian aid to the northern city of Aleppo in conjunction with the United Nations following the deal.