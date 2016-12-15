FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Aleppo evacuation priority to get sick to hospital in Syria, Turkey: ministry
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 15, 2016 / 9:23 AM / 8 months ago

Aleppo evacuation priority to get sick to hospital in Syria, Turkey: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The first goal in the evacuation of eastern Aleppo is to get the sick and wounded to hospital, whether in Syria or Turkey, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Huseyin Muftugolu said on Thursday.

He told a news conference that evacuees need to be put into camps quickly and that work was continuing on establishing camps in Syria. He added that the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was primarily responsible for the deaths of nearly 1,000 civilians in the last two weeks.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.