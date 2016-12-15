Aleppo evacuation priority to get sick to hospital in Syria, Turkey: ministry

ANKARA (Reuters) - The first goal in the evacuation of eastern Aleppo is to get the sick and wounded to hospital, whether in Syria or Turkey, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Huseyin Muftugolu said on Thursday.

He told a news conference that evacuees need to be put into camps quickly and that work was continuing on establishing camps in Syria. He added that the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was primarily responsible for the deaths of nearly 1,000 civilians in the last two weeks.