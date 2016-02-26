FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey has no plans for ground operation in Syria: presidential official
February 26, 2016 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey has no plans for ground operation in Syria: presidential official

Turkish soldiers and an army tank take position at the new site of the Suleyman Shah tomb near the northern Syrian village of Esme, on the Syrian-Turkish border February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has no plans for a unilateral ground operation in Syria, a spokesman and aide to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding Ankara would work in line with the international coalition.

“We have repeatedly said we will act in line with the coalition. Therefore any preparations toward (a ground incursion in Syria), unilateral or with Saudi Arabia or other countries, is out of the question,” Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz in Ankara and Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

