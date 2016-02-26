Turkey has no plans for ground operation in Syria: presidential official

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has no plans for a unilateral ground operation in Syria, a spokesman and aide to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding Ankara would work in line with the international coalition.

“We have repeatedly said we will act in line with the coalition. Therefore any preparations toward (a ground incursion in Syria), unilateral or with Saudi Arabia or other countries, is out of the question,” Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference.