FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkey says to fully support operation to retake Syria's Jarablus
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 23, 2016 / 3:44 PM / a year ago

Turkey says to fully support operation to retake Syria's Jarablus

An Islamic State flag flies over the custom office of Syria's Jarablus border gate as it is pictured from the Turkish town of Karkamis, in Gaziantep province, Turkey August 1, 2015.Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will give full support to an operation to take the Syrian border town of Jarablus from Islamic State, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, after Syrian rebels said they were preparing an assault from Turkish soil.

The operation is important for Turkey's security, Cavusoglu told a news conference in Ankara. Turkey does not want to see the Kurdish YPG militia, which already controls swathes of northern Syria, capture the strategic border town.

Cavusoglu also said the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), the YPG and Islamic State had ramped up attacks on Turkey since a failed coup attempt on July 15. More than 330 foreign ministry staff have been recalled or suspended since the abortive putsch, and 31 are still being sought, he also said.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Can Sezer; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.