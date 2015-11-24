FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey official says two warplanes approached its border before one shot down
#World News
November 24, 2015

Turkey official says two warplanes approached its border before one shot down

ANKARA (Reuters) - Two warplanes approached the Turkish border with Syria and were warned before one of them was shot down, a Turkish official told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that Turkey had information showing its airspace had been repeatedly violated.

Turkish fighter jets shot down the Russian-made warplane after repeatedly warning it over air space violations, Turkish officials said earlier. Moscow said it could prove the jet had not left Syrian air space.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

