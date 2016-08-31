FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey will hit Syrian Kurdish militia if its stays west of Euphrates: official
August 31, 2016

Turkey will hit Syrian Kurdish militia if its stays west of Euphrates: official

ANKARA (Reuters) - Kurdish militia fighters in northern Syria will remain a target for Turkish forces as long as they are positioned west of the Euphrates river, Turkey's presidential spokesman said on Wednesday.

Turkey has not agreed any truce with Kurdish militias in Syria, spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference. He said President Tayyip Erdogan was concerned by increasing attacks near the Syrian city of Aleppo and was making diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire there.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall and Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
