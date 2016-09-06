FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
World powers non-committal on 'safe zone' for Syria, says Turkey
#World News
September 6, 2016 / 1:12 PM / a year ago

World powers non-committal on 'safe zone' for Syria, says Turkey

A boy rides a bicycle near rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held al-Maadi district of Aleppo, Syria, August 31, 2016.Abdalrhman Ismail/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - World powers have not ruled out Turkey's idea for a "safe zone" in Syria but they have not shown a clear will to implement the plan either, the spokesman for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Kalin also told broadcaster NTV that Erdogan was pushing for an initial 48-hour ceasefire in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo with the plan to extend that through the Muslim Eid al Adha holiday, due to start around Sept. 11.

Erdogan had said on Monday that he repeated Turkey's proposal at a meeting of G20 leaders for a "safe zone" from fighting in Syria to help curb the flow of migrants.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Nick Tattersall

