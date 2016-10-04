Turkey to make proposal to revive Syrian ceasefire: Erdogan spokesman

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will make a proposal to revive the Syrian ceasefire deal and President Tayyip Erdogan may speak by telephone on the issue with U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan's spokesman said on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Kalin also told broadcaster Haberturk in an interview that Ankara stands with Saudi Arabia in opposition to a U.S. law allowing citizens to sue the kingdom over the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, saying it threatened nations' sovereignty.