Calais Jungle clearance resumes, tents and shelters ablaze
CALAIS, France Migrants set more tents and shelters ablaze at the "Jungle" camp in Calais on Wednesday as others queued to be relocated and authorities resumed clearing the camp.
ANKARA A planned operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State should be carried out by local forces and the Kurdish YPG militia should not be included, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.
The United States regards the YPG as an ally in its fight against Islamic State, but Turkey regards it as a terrorist organization because of its links with Kurdish militants fighting a three-decade insurgency in Turkey.
Cavusoglu was speaking at a news conference in Ankara.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
CALAIS, France Migrants set more tents and shelters ablaze at the "Jungle" camp in Calais on Wednesday as others queued to be relocated and authorities resumed clearing the camp.
BEIRUT The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air strikes killed at least 22 people in a village in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province on Wednesday, seven of them children.
WASHINGTON The U.S. policy of trying to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons "is probably a lost cause" and the best that could be hoped for is a cap on the country's nuclear capability, the Director of U.S. National Intelligence James Clapper said on Tuesday.