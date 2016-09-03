Turkey-backed Syrian rebels say launch new attack against IS from the west

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Turkey-backed Syrian rebels on Saturday launched a new operation against Islamic State near the border which aims to advance eastwards against the jihadists from the town of al-Rai, a rebel commander said.

"The operations are to work from al-Rai towards the villages that were liberated west of Jarablus," Colonel Ahmed Osman of the Sultan Murad rebel group told Reuters, adding the offensive was backed by Turkey.

The offensive would put pressure on Islamic State from both east and west of a stretch of territory it controls along the border between Jarablus and al-Rai.