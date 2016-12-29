FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian ceasefire does not include Islamic State or YPG, rebel spokesman says
#World News
December 29, 2016 / 3:00 PM / 8 months ago

Syrian ceasefire does not include Islamic State or YPG, rebel spokesman says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The countrywide ceasefire in Syria guaranteed by Russia and Turkey does not include Islamic State or the Kurdish YPG militia, a spokesman for Syrian rebels said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara following the announcement of the deal, Osama Abu Zaid, a spokesman for the Free Syrian Army rebel alliance, also said the Syrian Kurdish PYD political party would not be part of Syrian talks planned for Astana, Kazakhstan.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet

