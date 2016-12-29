Syrian ceasefire does not include Islamic State or YPG, rebel spokesman says

ANKARA (Reuters) - The countrywide ceasefire in Syria guaranteed by Russia and Turkey does not include Islamic State or the Kurdish YPG militia, a spokesman for Syrian rebels said on Thursday.
Speaking at a news conference in Ankara following the announcement of the deal, Osama Abu Zaid, a spokesman for the Free Syrian Army rebel alliance, also said the Syrian Kurdish PYD political party would not be part of Syrian talks planned for Astana, Kazakhstan.
