Turkish PM says 15,000 fleeing Syria's Aleppo arrive at Turkish border

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday 15,000 people fleeing the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, where Russian-backed Syrian government forces are pressing a military assault, had arrived at the Turkish border.

Syrian government troops and their Lebanese and Iranian allies have fully encircled the countryside north of Aleppo and cut off the main supply route linking the city, Syria’s largest before the war, to Turkey in the past 24 hours.