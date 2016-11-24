FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey will retaliate for death of Turkish soldiers in Syria: prime minister
November 24, 2016 / 2:35 PM

Turkey will retaliate for death of Turkish soldiers in Syria: prime minister

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 8, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will retaliate against an attack in Syria which killed three Turkish soldiers, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters on Thursday in Ankara.

"Three soldiers lost their lives in the attack yesterday. It is clear that some people are not happy with this battle Turkey has been fighting against Daesh (Islamic State). This attack will surely have a retaliation," he said.

The Turkish military said earlier that a suspected Syrian air strike had killed the three soldiers, in what appeared to be the first Turkish casualties at the hands of Syrian government forces since Turkey launched an incursion into Syria three months ago.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Nick Tattersall

