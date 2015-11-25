Turkish, Russian foreign ministers agree to meet in coming days: official

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday and they agreed to meet in the coming days, a Turkish foreign ministry spokesman said, a day after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane.

“In their discussion, agreement was reached to share details on the matter via diplomatic and military channels,” spokesman Tanju Bilgic said in an e-mailed statement.