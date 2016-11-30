FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish and Russian leaders agree on need for Aleppo ceasefire: sources
November 30, 2016 / 6:02 PM / 9 months ago

Turkish and Russian leaders agree on need for Aleppo ceasefire: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Syria's Aleppo with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin by phone for the third time in a week on Wednesday and agreed on the need for a ceasefire, sources in Erdogan's office said.

The sources said the two leaders agreed on intensifying efforts toward a cessation of hostilities and on the need for the provision of aid to the city, the sources said.

Russia is a main backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Turkey supports the rebels fighting to oust him, but the two have been trying to find common ground on Syria since a rapprochement in August.

Syrian rebels on Wednesday vowed to fight on in east Aleppo in the face of sudden government advances that have cut the city's opposition sector by a third and brought the insurgents to the brink of a catastrophic defeat.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
