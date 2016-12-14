FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Putin and Erdogan agree to make joint effort to evacuate east Aleppo
#World News
December 14, 2016 / 5:49 PM / 8 months ago

Putin and Erdogan agree to make joint effort to evacuate east Aleppo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed in a telephone call on Wednesday to make a joint effort to start the evacuation of civilians and opposition forces from eastern Aleppo as soon as possible, Turkish presidential sources said.

Putin and Erdogan emphasized the need to prevent the violations of a ceasefire deal that Russia and Turkey brokered on Tuesday. The evacuation stalled early on Wednesday after Damascus's ally Iran set new conditions, and both government forces and rebels have since resumed fighting.

Erdogan told Putin that Turkey was ready to take all possible measures to provide temporary shelter and humanitarian aid following the opening of safe corridors.

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Kevin Liffey

