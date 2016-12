Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif enter a hall during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

ANKARA The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey will hold talks in Moscow on Tuesday aimed at giving fresh impetus for a solution in Aleppo, an official from Turkey's foreign ministry said.

"(The meeting) will be to understand the views of all three sides, laying out where we all stand and discuss where we go from here," the official told members of the foreign press in Istanbul on Monday.

"It is not a miracle meeting but will give all sides a chance to listen to each other," the official said.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)