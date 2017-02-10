Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday it had given the coordinates of the building in Syria where three Turkish soldiers were accidentally killed in a Russian air strike to its Russian counterparts a day before the incident.
The Kremlin earlier said that the air strikes were launched based on coordinates provided by the Turkish army but that Turkish soldiers were not supposed to have been at the location.
The Turkish statement said the soldiers had been in the same position for 10 days and that their coordinates had been communicated to Russia's Khmeimim air base in Syria, and in person to the Russian military attache in Ankara.
LIMA Peru's Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio said it was unclear where the country's fugitive former president Alejandro Toledo was on Sunday after the government's bid to capture him hit a legal obstacle in the United States.
JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would present "responsible policies" in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling to the Israeli far-right to curb its territorial demands in the occupied West Bank.