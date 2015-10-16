FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
After Turkey incident, Russia says its Syria drones are operating 'as planned'
October 16, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

After Turkey incident, Russia says its Syria drones are operating 'as planned'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian defense ministry said on Friday all its planes in Syria had safely returned to base and all its drones were operating “as planned” after Turkish warplanes shot down a drone near the Syrian border, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The ministry was commenting after Turkish warplanes shot down a drone in Turkish air space near the Syrian border on Friday. Its nationality has not yet been identified, a senior government official told Reuters.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn

