Turkey's Erdogan tells Putin concerned about new Aleppo refugee wave: sources

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Wednesday he was concerned that attacks on Syria’s Aleppo and surrounding areas could trigger a new wave of refugees, Turkish presidential sources said.

They said Erdogan underlined in the call the importance Turkey attaches to fighting “all terrorist groups including Daesh (Islamic State)”, pointing to links between the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and PKK militants, who have fought a decades-old insurgency against the Turkish state.