FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkish diplomat: Syrian leadership could play role in solving crisis - RIA
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 11, 2016 / 10:23 AM / a year ago

Turkish diplomat: Syrian leadership could play role in solving crisis - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Turkish government believes that the current Syrian leadership could potentially take part in talks aimed at resolving the Syria crisis, the RIA news agency quoted Umit Yardim, Turkey's ambassador to Russia, as saying on Thursday.

"We want the existing political leadership of the country to take part in the negotiation process," it cited Yardim as telling a news conference in Moscow.

Yardim also said Ankara was not opposed to the current Syrian leadership playing some kind of a role in a possible political transition, the TASS news agency reported.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a TV interview that a political transition in Syria with President Bashar al-Assad was not possible however.

President Vladimir Putin received his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in St Petersburg on Tuesday where both men discussed Syria, a conflict where they have long backed opposing sides.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.