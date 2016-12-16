Not realistic for Turkey to take all Aleppo evacuees, Turkish officials say

ANKARA (Reuters) - It would not be realistic for Turkey to take in all of the evacuees from Syria's Aleppo, Turkish foreign ministry officials said on Friday, citing potential security risks.

Turkey plans to set up a camp in Syria for evacuees from Aleppo, while continuing to take the sick and wounded to hospitals in Turkey, Turkish officials said earlier on Friday.

Two potential sites around 3.5 km (2 miles) inside Syria have been identified for a camp with the capacity to host up to 80,000 people, officials have said. Some 8,000 people have been brought out of Aleppo so far, although the evacuation was suspended after pro-government militias demanded the wounded should also be brought out of two villages besieged by rebels.