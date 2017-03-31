FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
After 'Euphrates Shield', Turkey to remain attuned to Syria security: Erdogan spokesman
#World News
March 31, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 5 months ago

After 'Euphrates Shield', Turkey to remain attuned to Syria security: Erdogan spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will not remain indifferent to security risks in Syria after the completion of its "Euphrates Shield" operation, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Friday, days after Ankara said the operation had finished.

Turkey launched the incursion into northern Syria more than six months ago to push Islamic State fighters away from its border and stop the advance of Kurdish fighters.

At a news conference in Ankara, Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also said Turkey had presented the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump with a plan for the operation against Islamic State in Syria's Raqqa, but there has been no concrete response yet.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

