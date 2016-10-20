Turkish army says retaliates against Syrian Kurdish militia after shelling

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Five shells fired from the Kurdish militia-controlled Afrin region of Syria hit empty land in Turkey's Hatay province on Thursday, triggering retaliatory fire against YPG militia targets in Afrin, the Turkish armed forces said.

It said the shells, which were fired around 5:50 am (0230 GMT), did not cause any casualties or damage and the Turkish military fired back with howitzers, in line with its rules of engagement.