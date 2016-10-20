FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish army says retaliates against Syrian Kurdish militia after shelling
October 20, 2016 / 9:25 AM / 10 months ago

Turkish army says retaliates against Syrian Kurdish militia after shelling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Five shells fired from the Kurdish militia-controlled Afrin region of Syria hit empty land in Turkey's Hatay province on Thursday, triggering retaliatory fire against YPG militia targets in Afrin, the Turkish armed forces said.

It said the shells, which were fired around 5:50 am (0230 GMT), did not cause any casualties or damage and the Turkish military fired back with howitzers, in line with its rules of engagement.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
