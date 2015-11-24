FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkmen forces in Syria shot dead pilots of downed Russian jet: deputy commander
#World News
November 24, 2015 / 2:39 PM / 2 years ago

Turkmen forces in Syria shot dead pilots of downed Russian jet: deputy commander

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YAMADI, Syria (Reuters) - Turkmen forces in Syria shot dead the two pilots of a Russian jet downed by Turkish warplanes near the border with Turkey on Tuesday as they descended with parachutes, a deputy commander of a Turkmen brigade told reporters.

“Both of the pilots were retrieved dead. Our comrades opened fire into the air and they died in the air,” Alpaslan Celik, a deputy commander in a Syrian Turkmen brigade said near the Syrian village of Yamadi as he held what he said was a piece of a pilot’s parachute.

Reporting by Mehmet Emin Caliskan; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk and Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

