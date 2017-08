Steinmeier: No interest in lasting Turkish military presence in Syria

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday cautioned Turkey against maintaining a long-term military presence in Syria after Ankara launched a cross-border offensive against Islamic State militants and Kurdish KPG militia.

"Turkey has taken on a much more active role in Syria in recent days, including military action," Steinmeier told reporters in Bratislava. "But we all must have an interest in avoiding long-term military confrontations on Syrian soil."

The United States has been alarmed by Turkey's offensive against Kurdish forces.