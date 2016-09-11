FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2016 / 8:07 AM / a year ago

Turkish air strikes kill 20 Islamic State fighters in Syria: CNN Turk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish air strikes killed 20 Islamic State militants in northern Syria on Saturday, broadcaster CNN Turk cited the Turkish military as saying on Sunday.

The strikes targeted three buildings, one vehicle and one motorbike around the Syrian town of Tel el-Hawa, CNN Turk said.

Separately, the head of the military said in message to mark a public holiday that "Operation Euphrates Shield", a Turkish incursion into Syria against Islamic State and Kurdish militia fighters launched two and half weeks ago, would "continue decisively", according to broadcaster NTV.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall

