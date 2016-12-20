FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's foreign minister says support must be halted to groups from abroad in Syria
December 20, 2016 / 2:11 PM / 10 months ago

Turkey's foreign minister says support must be halted to groups from abroad in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that support should be halted for all groups from abroad who go to Syria, saying it was wrong to only point the figure at one side.

Speaking at a news conference with his Russian and Iranian counterparts in Moscow, he also said Turkey’s military operation to push Islamic State from the Syrian border was continuing around the town of al-Bab and it did not have a secret agenda.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

