FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Attack on Turkish soldiers not carried out by Russia or Syria, Lavrov says
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 1, 2016 / 9:58 AM / in 10 months

Attack on Turkish soldiers not carried out by Russia or Syria, Lavrov says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALANYA, Turkey (Reuters) - Neither Russian nor Syrian armed forces carried out an attack last week on Turkish soldiers in northern Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint news conference after meeting his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in the Mediterranean resort town of Alanya, Lavrov also said through a translator that Russia was ready to speak with all parties in the Syrian conflict.

Four Turkish soldiers were killed and nine others were wounded in an air strike on Nov. 24 during a Turkish-backed rebel operation in northern Syria.

(This version of the story corrects error in official translation to show Lavrov said Syrian forces not responsible)

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan/Nick Tattersall

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.