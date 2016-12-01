Attack on Turkish soldiers not carried out by Russia or Syria, Lavrov says

ALANYA, Turkey (Reuters) - Neither Russian nor Syrian armed forces carried out an attack last week on Turkish soldiers in northern Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint news conference after meeting his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in the Mediterranean resort town of Alanya, Lavrov also said through a translator that Russia was ready to speak with all parties in the Syrian conflict.

Four Turkish soldiers were killed and nine others were wounded in an air strike on Nov. 24 during a Turkish-backed rebel operation in northern Syria.

(This version of the story corrects error in official translation to show Lavrov said Syrian forces not responsible)