Turkish foreign minister confirms planned Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed on Friday that talks were being planned in conjunction with Russia to bring together the Syrian opposition and representatives of the Syrian government in Kazakhstan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier he was working closely with Turkey to try and start a new series of Syrian peace talks aimed at securing a nationwide ceasefire.

At a news conference in Ankara, Cavusoglu also said the Syrian government and other forces had obstructed the evacuation of people from Aleppo. He said talks were on-going to resolve a deadlock concerning the last convoy from the city.