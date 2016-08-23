FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Only natural for Syrian regime to participate in talks: Turkey deputy PM
#World News
August 23, 2016 / 3:34 PM / a year ago

Only natural for Syrian regime to participate in talks: Turkey deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - It is natural for the Syrian regime of President Bashar al-Assad to have a place at the negotiating table in peace talks for the war-torn country, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Tuesday.

In comments shown live by broadcaster NTV, Kurtulmus also said that starting to overcome the Syrian crisis with Russian help will help pave the way for a new peace perspective in Syria.

Turkey has long been one of the most vocal critics of Assad, saying he ultimately must be ousted for there to be peace in Syria.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Patrick Markey

