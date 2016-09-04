FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkish tanks enter Syrian town near border to support rebels against IS: rebel spokesman
#World News
September 3, 2016 / 2:34 PM / a year ago

Turkish tanks enter Syrian town near border to support rebels against IS: rebel spokesman

Turkish army tanks and military personal are stationed in Karkamis on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey, August 25, 2016.Umit Bektas/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Turkish tanks entered the Syrian town of al-Rai near the border on Saturday in support of a new insurgent attack against Islamic State, a rebel spokesman said.

"They (the tanks) entered the attack now," said Mohammed Rasheed of the Jaish al-Nasr rebel group, which operates under the banner of the Free Syrian Army.

The wider offensive against Islamic State along the Syria-Turkey border is being waged by Turkish-backed FSA factions and has been supported by Turkish tanks and warplanes.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
